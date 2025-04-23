Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Bournemouth and Spain defender Dean Huijsen is set to be one of the most sought-after defenders this summer transfer window.

Newcastle United have been in contact with Bournemouth regarding the defender, who has a £50million release clause in his contract. The 20-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League since his £15million move from Juventus last summer.

But his form, age and release clause have put him on the radar of several top clubs across the Premier League and Europe.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their ageing centre-back options this summer having tried and failed to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace at the start of the season. Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are also understood to be just some of the other clubs interested in Huijsen, who is expected to leave Bournemouth this summer.

While triggering Huijsen’s release clause would remove any need to negotiate with Bournemouth over a fee, Newcastle and other clubs have still been in contact regarding potential structured payments and add-ons rather than paying £50million up front.

Dean Huijsen addresses transfer speculation

Like most players heavily linked with transfer moves, Huijsen insists he is relaxed over his future - leaving his father, Donny Huijsen, to handle ‘everything’.

“I'm very calm,” the Bournemouth defender told Sky Sports about his future. “I don't really focus on it, now is not the time, I'm just focused on finishing the season well.

“My dad is my agent, he fixes everything. I don't read anything, I don't think about it too much, I'm just focusing on my football and working hard."

Dean Huijsen ‘set’ for summer transfer - Bournemouth source confirms

Huijsen’s Bournemouth team-mate Justin Kluivert claimed last month that the Spain international will leave the club in the summer.

Kluivert told MARCA: “He plays for Bournemouth with me. He is a great player. Spain have a phenomenon [who will play] for so many years.

“He is truly amazing. He came to England in the summer and adapted fantastically. He is so young, he already plays for Spain and he plays like this. I’m sure he will have a lot of offers in the summer. And we all know that next year he won’t be with us at Bournemouth.”

Chelsea in pole position to land £50m Dean Huijsen ahead of Newcastle United

Although Newcastle are interested in Huijsen, Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign the defender ahead of the Club World Cup.

According to The Independent, Chelsea are ahead of Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for Huijsen as they are willing to offer the young defender a lucrative seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge. The report adds that Huijsen is ‘seriously considering’ the move.

Although Huijsen has previously named Real Madrid as a potential dream destination, the La Liga giants are unlikely to pursue a move for the defender this summer.

Newcastle United eyeing defensive signings

In addition to Huijsen, Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi is another player on Newcastle’s radar while admiration for Guehi remains.

The Magpies have recently tied Fabian Schar down to a new one-year contract but there is long-term uncertainty over the central defensive positions at the club. Schar will be 34 next season while Dan Burn is also out of contract next summer.

Sven Botman is the only Newcastle first-team centre-back under the age of 30 as things stand but has been hit with numerous injury issues over the past couple of seasons.

As a result, a centre-back addition remains high on Newcastle’s shopping list this summer.