The Switzerland international has spent four years at Borussia Dortmund following his arrival from Stuttgart in 2021. In fact, the 27-year-old has spent over a decade away from his homeland and in Germany following his move to Hoffenheim back in 2014.

During his time in the Bundesliga, Kobel has emerged as one of Europe’s top goalkeepers - although he has had to remain patient for matches on the international stage with Yann Sommer often being picked as number one for his country. However, a potential move to the Premier League for Kobel this summer could take his career to a new level and, according to reports, Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in him.

Foot Mercato report that Kobel is on both Newcastle United and Chelsea’s ‘wish list’ this summer and that his agent will travel to London next week and hold talks with representatives of both clubs. Dortmund currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga table and are at risk of not qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

If they miss out on qualification for Europe's premier club competition, then the report states Kobel will ‘seriously consider’ a move to England. Neither Newcastle nor Chelsea are guaranteed Champions League football either, with the pair entangled in a battle to finish in the top five.

A €70m (£59.4m) price tag has reportedly been set on Kobel this summer if Dortmund are willing to entertain a sale. Last season’s Champions League runners-up signed 23-year-old Dianat Ramaj from FC Copenhagen in the winter window, with the Kosovan international viewed as Kobel’s successor at Signal Iduna Park.

Gregor Kobel has already impressed v Newcastle United

Kobel’s representatives may not have to sell the goalkeeper’s abilities too hard to those on Tyneside who will remember his efforts during Newcastle’s two Champions League group stage meetings with Dortmund last year. The German side ran out 1-0 and 2-0 winners in both meetings with the Magpies as Kobel completed 90 minutes in both matches.

Although he had less to do out in Germany, Kobel did make a couple of impressive stops at St James’ Park to prevent Eddie Howe’s side from cancelling out Felix Nmecha’s opening goal in a defeat that would prove pivotal as the group stage came to a climax and the Magpies exited the competition.

Hopes remain high on Tyneside that Champions League football can return to the north east - with Newcastle and Chelsea seemingly set to battle both on and off the pitch. Howe’s side currently sit just two points above the Blues in the Premier League table and will welcome Enzo Maresca’s side to Tyneside on Sunday 11 May in what could be a pivotal game at St James’ Park.

Interest from Tyneside in Kobel comes amid speculation surrounding Burnley’s James Trafford with a move to St James’ Park. The former Manchester City man has been admired for a number of windows and could be someone they make a move for when the summer transfer window opens.