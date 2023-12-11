Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has been linked with a move to Manchester United amid a behind-the-scenes shake-up at Old Trafford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Ashworth has stressed his commitment to his role as sporting director at Newcastle United when asked about a potential opportunity at Manchester United.

Ashworth was officially appointed as Newcastle's sporting director at the end of the 2021-22 season. His first season at St James' Park saw The Magpies qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ashworth's initial success on Tyneside and wide footballing connections have seen him linked to a similar role at Manchester United. Incoming minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly been impressed with Ashworth's work at Newcastle as the INEOS chief executive looks set to take charge of footballing operations at Old Trafford with a 25% stake in the club.

According to talkSPORT, Ashworth has a 'long-standing relationship' with INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford. Last summer, Brailsford was invited by Ashworth to host a presentation in front of the Newcastle squad during the pre-season visit to Portugal.

"I’ve known Sir Dave for a number of years, working across various different sports and he is without doubt the best in world sport at creating high-performance culture and turning that into winning," Ashworth said at the time. "There were some brilliant messages for us all and it was great to get him in at this point of pre-season."

Manchester United legend Gary Neville also praised Ashworth for the work he has done so far at Newcastle. The pair spoke briefly during Newcastle's 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Old Trafford last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when asked about the conversation and speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford, Ashworth was quick to play things down.

"First of all, I literally saw Gary when walking into the directors' box and he was going down the tunnel," Ashworth said last month. "I shouted 'hello' and that was it. I didn't have a conversation with Gary. I know him and Phil [Neville] from their England days. He's written some very kind things and thank you, Gary.