Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Fiorentina on Saturday and 4-0 victory over Villarreal on Sunday saw the hosts emerge as runaway winners of the inaugural pre-season tournament.

While Newcastle missed out on genuine silverware last season with a Carabao Cup final defeat at Wembley Stadium, the club have now won two friendly tournaments over the past eight months following the Diriyah Season Cup success in Saudi Arabia back in December 2022.

While The Magpies’ 54 year wait for a major trophy continues, the joy of winning the Sela Cup was not lost on Eales as he posted a tongue in cheek picture showing himself lying in bed with both the Sela Cup and Diriyah Season Cup.

The image was accompanied by the tweet: “What a birthday treat! Only club in history to do the Diriyah Season Cup and @Sela Cup double!

“Sweet dreams, @NUFC fans! (Only six sleeps til the new season starts…)”

The Sela Cup wrapped up Newcastle’s pre-season as they now look ahead to the competitive season getting under way against Aston Villa on Saturday, August 12 (5:30pm kick-off).

While head coach Eddie Howe was pleased to win the Sela Cup as well, he couldn’t hide his real ambition to lift a genuine piece of major silverware for the club.

“We always want to win, regardless of the competition,” Howe admitted. “This was a pre-season competition, we wanted to win it and I’m delighted to do so.

“It’s nice to see us lift a trophy but it’s not the ones we want so we will continue on that search. We’re determined to try and win something for the people of Newcastle.

“You’re searching for that success and I’ve been doing that ever since I became a manager. You dream of lifting silverware and I want the players to feel the same.”