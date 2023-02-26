Newcastle United chief makes promise as Wembley woe continues v Manchester United

Newcastle United CEO’s pre-match promise

Ahead of Sunday’s final, Newcastle CEO Darren Eales got amongst fans and experienced the pre-match buzz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pint in hand, Eales addressed supporters with a message that would resonate regardless of the result.

He said: “You guys have taken over. On behalf of the club I want to say a huge thank you to you guys because you’ve been through the club through thick and thin and it’s been a lot of thin recently but we’re back lads, I’m telling you.

“Your support is unbelievable, it’s amazing, we’re raising money for Wor Flags. Thanks to Wor Flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for the support, this is going to be the first of many finals.”

Let’s hope this is just the start for Newcastle United and Eales’ words become reality.

Loris Karius of Newcastle United fails to save the Manchester United first goal scored by Casemiro of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A familiar feel as the teams are read out

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side who were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool last time out as Loris Karius came in for the suspended Nick Pope while Bruno Guimaraes returned from suspension in Elliot Anderson’s place. Callum Wilson also came back into the side with Alexander Isak dropping to the bench.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United looks dejected after the Manchester United second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Newcastle fans haven’t visited the new Wembley Stadium for a final before but they were made to feel at home as the team news was read out over the PA. The St James’s Park stadium announcer was in attendance to read out the Newcastle matchday squad and bring a real sense of home to the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combined with the stunning Wor Flags display and constant singing from the 30,000 plus Newcastle fans in attendance, Wembley Stadium had a real ‘St James’s Park’ charm about it in the Newcastle end.

Game over at half-time?

It has been 54 years since Newcastle last won a major trophy – it has been even longer since a team came from two goals down to win the League Cup.

And that’s exactly the position The Magpies found themselves in at half-time as a Casemiro header and a Sven Botman own goal put Man United in a commanding position at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not since Queen’s Park Rangers beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the 1967 League Cup final had a side managed to turn a two-goal deficit around in the final.

Unfortunately history wouldn’t change on Sunday afternoon as Manchester United were able to see out the win despite an extended spell of pressure from Newcastle as they looked to pull a goal back in the second half.

But Erik Ten Hag’s side stood firm and saw out the win with Newcastle unable to find a way back into the game.

Newcastle’s Wembley woe continues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s loss means it’s now nine consecutive defeats for Newcastle at Wembley Stadium. It is three defeats at the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium – twice against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and now against Manchester United and six at the ‘old’ Wembley – in 2000, 1999, 1998, 1996, 1976 and 1974.