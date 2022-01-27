Newcastle United 'close' to Bruno Guimaraes deal after fresh offer

Olympique Lyonnais yesterday insisted that speculation over an agreement for the sale of the midfielder to the relegation-threatened club was “false”. However, discussions have continued, and L’Equipe today report that Newcastle have submitted an improved offer of £35million plus £8million in add-ons. It’s claimed that an agreement is “close”.

Guimaraes, a defensive midfielder, has reportedly already agreed a contract. The 24-year-old could undergo a medical tomorrow after playing for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador tonight.

United head coach Eddie Howe yesterday spoke about transfers ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Al-Ittihad in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A lot of hard work being done back in England,” said Howe. “I’ve got no news to tell anyone at the moment. As we know, it’s a difficult window. We just hope we can get a couple more additions to boost the squad.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.