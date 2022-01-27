Newcastle United 'close' to Bruno Guimaraes deal after fresh offer
Newcastle United are closing in on a deal for Bruno Guimaraes.
Olympique Lyonnais yesterday insisted that speculation over an agreement for the sale of the midfielder to the relegation-threatened club was “false”. However, discussions have continued, and L’Equipe today report that Newcastle have submitted an improved offer of £35million plus £8million in add-ons. It’s claimed that an agreement is “close”.
Guimaraes, a defensive midfielder, has reportedly already agreed a contract. The 24-year-old could undergo a medical tomorrow after playing for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador tonight.
United head coach Eddie Howe yesterday spoke about transfers ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Al-Ittihad in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
“A lot of hard work being done back in England,” said Howe. “I’ve got no news to tell anyone at the moment. As we know, it’s a difficult window. We just hope we can get a couple more additions to boost the squad.”