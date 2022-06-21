Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Pope reports

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘close’ to agreeing a deal with Burnley for goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle are in-talks over a £10million deal that would see Pope switch Turf Moor for St James’s Park.

The 30-year-old kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League last season and has been the subject of great transfer interest from across the top-flight.

Although Pope is one of Burnley’s prized assets, talks of a £40million price tag are believed to be wide of the mark and it’s believed that the Clarets will not stand in Pope’s way if he wishes to move to the top-flight.

With a mid-season World Cup on the horizon, the stopper will want to be playing regular Premier League football in order to force himself into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Nick Pope from Burnley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Goalkeeping developments

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are set to sign West Brom’s Sam Johnstone on a free transfer.

Johnstone refused a new deal at The Hawthorns and had been linked with a multitude of Premier League sides this summer.

Along with Pope, Johnstone is another keeper who will want to be playing regular top-flight football ahead of the World Cup and it now looks like he will be doing that at Selhurst Park next season.

Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman look like heading out the door at St James’s Park with Championship interest in their services.

Darlow has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough whilst Woodman looks set to join Preston North End.

Magpies ‘eye’ Fulham star

Newcastle are eyeing a move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo as they look for Sven Botman alternatives - according to reports.

A deal for Botman isn’t off the cards just yet, but the Magpies reportedly see Adarabioyo as a good alternative should their move for the Dutchman continue to stall.