Newcastle United 'closing in' on £13m striker following St James's Park visit

The Colombian attacker, 31, has just a year remaining on his contract at the Serie A club and could be available for around £13million this summer.

Muriel played against Newcastle at St James’s Park for Atalanta in a pre-season friendly late last month. Chris Wood’s penalty saw Newcastle secure a 1-0 win.

Atalanta's Colombian forward Luis Muriel (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Muriel is ‘very close’ to joining Newcastle though nothing has materialised so far.

It is also understood that Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is keen to keep Muriel at the club this summer despite the uncertainty over his long-term future.

Newcastle are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer and a cut-price deal for Muriel would certainly bolster Eddie Howe’s forward line.