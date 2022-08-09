The former Tottenham Hotspur Director of Football Administration officially left his role as Atlanta president on Monday as he prepares to take charge at Newcastle from August 22.

Eales was in attendance at St James’s Park on Saturday as Newcastle kicked-off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The 50-year-old will work closely with The Magpies’ new sporting director Dan Ashworth, who he previously worked with at West Bromwich Albion.

In a message to Atlanta supporters upon his departure from the MLS side, Eales said: “You will go from strength to strength in the coming years, and that 2026 will be huge for soccer in Atlanta.

"I can’t wait for the rest of the world to turn its attention to this wonderful city, as Atlanta hosts World Cup matches...

“And also when Atlanta United takes on Newcastle United in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup. I’ll be watching too, cheering for everyone in stripes, and shouting, ‘howay, y’all!’”

Darren Eales as Atlanta United FC President (Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images for Soccerex)

Following confirmation of his appointment as Newcastle’s incoming CEO last month, Eales said: “This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage, and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history.