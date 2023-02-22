Newcastle United club legend's son ends 13-year playing career on health grounds

The Gillingham midfielder has been forced to retire from playing after being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and Raynaud's condition.

Lee – who grew up in the North East while while father was playing for Newcastle United – scored 39 goals in 363 outings in all competitions for a total of seven clubs across a 13-year playing career.

"I can no longer perform to the levels I know I am capable of – my body no longer allows it," said the 31-year-old said in a statement. "I have tried many medications over the last year, and many comebacks, but to no avail."

Lee – who came up through the ranks at West Ham United – also had permanent spells at Barnet, Birmingham City, Luton Town and Heart of Midlothian. Lee’s father, a guest at St James’s Park last weekend, spent 10 years at Newcastle after joining from Charlton Athletic in 1992.

