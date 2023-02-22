News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United club legend's son ends 13-year playing career on health grounds

Robert Lee’s son Olly has been forced to hang up his boots on health grounds.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Gillingham midfielder has been forced to retire from playing after being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and Raynaud's condition.

Lee – who grew up in the North East while while father was playing for Newcastle United – scored 39 goals in 363 outings in all competitions for a total of seven clubs across a 13-year playing career.

"I can no longer perform to the levels I know I am capable of – my body no longer allows it," said the 31-year-old said in a statement. "I have tried many medications over the last year, and many comebacks, but to no avail."

Lee – who came up through the ranks at West Ham United – also had permanent spells at Barnet, Birmingham City, Luton Town and Heart of Midlothian. Lee’s father, a guest at St James’s Park last weekend, spent 10 years at Newcastle after joining from Charlton Athletic in 1992.

Olly Lee warms up at St James's Park while playing for Luton Town in January 2018.
