Eddie Howe names injured Newcastle United player who is 'touch and go' for Carabao Cup final

Howe and his players are preparing for Sunday’s showpiece against Manchester United at Wembley.

United’s head coach expects to have left-back Matt Targett, sidelined since December with a heel injury, back for the game after playing for the club’s Under-21 side on Saturday, but midfielder Joe Willock – who suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth earlier this month – is doubtful.

“Certainly, Matt Targett’s improved a lot,” said Howe. “He had a game at the weekend. We thought it was wise to leave him out of the game, and really pleased with his fitness. I was really pleased with what he did, so I’d say yeah, he’ll be available for selection.

"Joe Willock will probably be touch and go during the week. He’s improved, (it will) probably be a late decision on him.”

