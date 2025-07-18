Getty Images

Newcastle United have confirmed the exit of Sean Longstaff to Leeds United.

The midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road. The fee is undisclosed officially, according to both clubs.

A Newcastle United club statement read: “Midfielder Sean Longstaff has completed a permanent move to Leeds United for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old, who was born in North Shields and joined the Academy aged nine, departs St. James' Park with 214 appearances and 16 goals to his name.”

It added: “Sean cemented his place in Newcastle United history as part of last season's Carabao Cup-winning squad, with his decisive penalty in the shoot-out victory over Forest setting the Magpies on the road to Wembley and the club's first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

“He also made a notable impact off the pitch, regularly supporting the local community through his work as a Newcastle United Foundation ambassador. Everybody at Newcastle United would like to thank Sean for his outstanding contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

What has Sean Longstaff said after his move to Leeds United?

Speaking to LUTV, the 27-year-old said: “I remember obviously playing here as a little kid, nine, 10 years old. It is funny where life takes you. So to be back here now with the plans for the club and stuff, I think it is just really exciting to get going.

“I spoke to [Karl] Darlow straight away, but I have got to meet everyone. It seems like a really good group. I have heard great things. “I think there is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me.

“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways. “It was going to take a lot for us to leave Newcastle to be honest and I wasn’t just going to leave to go anywhere so it had to be the right place for me and my family and I think this is a perfect place.

“I got to watch pretty much all the games and see a team that was really exciting to watch, athletic, really good on the ball. “Every time I came to play at Leeds the atmosphere was amazing it was always bouncing and a really tough place to play and just looking forward to having that on my side rather than having to play against.”

A Leeds United statement added: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Sean Longstaff, who joins the club from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road which will keep him in West Yorkshire until the summer of 2029.”