Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has been working alongside a new member of the coaching staff this pre-season.

Ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Austria, the club confirmed the arrival of Martin Mark as the new set-piece coach.

Mark arrived from FC Midtjylland in his native Denmark, having helped the club score 27 set-piece goals during the 2024/25 season.

The Magpies have not had a recognised set-piece coach under Howe with assistant manager Jason Tindall and set-piece analyst Kieran Taylor taking the lead when it comes to set-pieces. Although Newcastle have had mixed results from set-pieces on the whole, their defensive record from set-piece situations has been very strong and arguably the biggest goal of the 2024/25 season, Dan Burn’s header against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, came from a Kieran Trippier corner.

Newcastle United’s new set-piece coach

During the pre-season training camp in Austria, Newcastle head coach Howe discussed Mark’s arrival and initial impact working with the first-team squad.

Howe told the club website: “Yes, something we've been looking to fill now for probably two and a half years. But we needed to find the right person.

“Jason's been doing a fantastic job covering a whole breadth of set plays. Such a demanding job now. And the detail that we have to go into to be successful is probably all-consuming.

“We really needed a specialist to solely focus on that area. So Martin will come in. I don't think he'll be able to cover everything.

“One man, you have to divide it up. But he'll have a key role. And we really trust him.

“We've had a lot of Zoom calls with him over the summer and a lot of in-depth conversations to find that he was not just the right person, but the right personality to fit in how we do things.

“[He’s] certainly made, again, an impressive start. He's got a real presence about him. And hopefully he can make a positive impact.”

Martin Mark, Newcastle United's new set-piece coach. | NUFC

On the role Tindall and Taylor will play regarding set-pieces moving forward, Howe added: “As I said, it's not a one-man role.

“It's too big. When you consider set plays, it's everything from corners to free kicks to goal kicks. That's all for and against and so on and so on.

“To get the detail and the level that we want to get to, we have to divide those roles up. So that will continue to be the case.”

Eddie Howe discusses pre-season return

Newcastle opened pre-season with a 4-0 training ground friendly win over Carlisle United last weekend. They will play their first pre-season match in front of a crowd at Celtic on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies will then travel to Singapore to face Arsenal on July 27 before flying to South Korea to play a K-League XI on July 30 and Tottenham Hotspur on August 3.

They end pre-season with a Sela Cup weekend with matches against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park on August 8 and 9 respectively.

“When you look at our pre-season games, every game is a test,” Howe said. “Carlisle was a test because they were two weeks ahead of us in terms of fitness.

“So that was a really good workout in our first game.This will be a big step up in terms of our position. And then of course we go into the tour of South Korea and Singapore.

“With Arsenal, Tottenham and various other challenges.Finishing with Atletico Madrid, which is a game we're all looking forward to.”