Newcastle United co-owner issues ‘amazing’ message to fans alongside special guests

Second half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw United claim a comfortable win against their newly promoted opponents.

It was also the first time The Magpies has claimed an opening day win on home turf since beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in August 2012.

Reuben was in attendance at St James’s Park with his dad David and brother David Jr. as Newcastle claimed a well deserved win.

Following the match, the United co-owner tweeted: “TOON ARMY - Great performance and result. Atmosphere amazing. Thank you to all the @NUFC supporters. HWTL.”