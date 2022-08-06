Newcastle United co-owner issues ‘amazing’ message to fans alongside special guests

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has praised the ‘great’ performance from Eddie Howe’s side as they secured a 2-0 opening day win against Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 6:12 pm

Second half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw United claim a comfortable win against their newly promoted opponents.

It was also the first time The Magpies has claimed an opening day win on home turf since beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in August 2012.

Reuben was in attendance at St James’s Park with his dad David and brother David Jr. as Newcastle claimed a well deserved win.

Following the match, the United co-owner tweeted: “TOON ARMY - Great performance and result. Atmosphere amazing. Thank you to all the @NUFC supporters. HWTL.”

Reuben is part of the RB Sports & Media Group who own a 10% stake in Newcastle following the £300m takeover last October.

St James's ParkEddie HoweNottingham ForestFabian ScharCallum Wilson