Newcastle United co-owner's cheeky UEFA request after PSG penalty controversy
Mehrdad Ghodoussi made his feelings clear following Newcastle United's 1-1 Champions League draw at Paris Saint-Germain.
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi suggested UEFA needs to go to Specsavers following the 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.
Alexander Isak's first-half opener was cancelled out by Kylian Mbappe's 98th-minute penalty that was controversially awarded following a VAR check on Tino Livramento's handball inside the area. The Magpies were cruelly denied a famous away win in the Champions League and now head into their final group stage match against AC Milan needing a win while also relying on Borussia Dortmund to get a result against PSG in order to progress.
After the match, Ghodoussi posted on social media: "I’m lost for words. So proud of our boys...they once again gave everything on that pitch. These boys are special."
But perhaps Ghodoussi's most telling Twitter reaction came after UEFA's official Champions League account posted about the result at Parc des Princes. Specsavers' official Twitter account responded to the tweet with: "Are you free for a long and serious chat?"
And the Newcastle co-owner promptly replied by asking Specsavers: "Can you make them an appointment please?"
The controversial decision to award the penalty seems to go against UEFA guidance issued earlier this year regarding handball penalty decisions.
A UEFA statement issued last season read: "In their guidelines for next season, the Board recommends that UEFA should clarify that no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body and, in particular, when the ball does not go toward the goal."