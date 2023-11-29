Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi suggested UEFA needs to go to Specsavers following the 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.

Alexander Isak's first-half opener was cancelled out by Kylian Mbappe's 98th-minute penalty that was controversially awarded following a VAR check on Tino Livramento's handball inside the area. The Magpies were cruelly denied a famous away win in the Champions League and now head into their final group stage match against AC Milan needing a win while also relying on Borussia Dortmund to get a result against PSG in order to progress.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Ghodoussi posted on social media: "I’m lost for words. So proud of our boys...they once again gave everything on that pitch. These boys are special."

But perhaps Ghodoussi's most telling Twitter reaction came after UEFA's official Champions League account posted about the result at Parc des Princes. Specsavers' official Twitter account responded to the tweet with: "Are you free for a long and serious chat?"

And the Newcastle co-owner promptly replied by asking Specsavers: "Can you make them an appointment please?"

The controversial decision to award the penalty seems to go against UEFA guidance issued earlier this year regarding handball penalty decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad