Newcastle United co-owner provides three-word Champions League update ahead of AC Milan opener
Newcastle United are set to mark their return to Champions League football against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night (5:45pm kick-off BST).
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle’s squad flew out to Milan on Monday evening for the club’s first Champions League match in over 20 years.
The club will be backed by 3,900 fans at the San Siro as well as the club’s co-owners, who also jetted over to Italy.
Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Amanda Stavely and Jamie Reuben attend the majority of Newcastle matches home and away and get a taste of Champions League football within two years of the £305million takeover in October 2021.
Staveley missed The Magpies 1-0 win over Brentford at St James’ Park on Saturday with Ghodoussi and Reuben in attendance. Staveley had been in San Fransisco in the United States for work ahead of the Premier League fixture.
And ahead of the match at the San Siro on Tuesday night, Ghodoussi confirmed his arrival in Milan with the tweet: “Good morning Milan.”
Watch now on Shots!, Newcastle United’s Road to Europe - our latest exclusive video feature
Newcastle supporters have been making the most of their first European away day in over a decade. Supporters have lined the Naviglio Grande canal district with club flags draped over the Iron Bridge and along the canal.
The weather has also cleared up in Milan ahead of the match after torrential rain delayed the club’s arrival into the city on Monday night.