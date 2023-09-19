Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle’s squad flew out to Milan on Monday evening for the club’s first Champions League match in over 20 years.

The club will be backed by 3,900 fans at the San Siro as well as the club’s co-owners, who also jetted over to Italy.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Amanda Stavely and Jamie Reuben attend the majority of Newcastle matches home and away and get a taste of Champions League football within two years of the £305million takeover in October 2021.

Staveley missed The Magpies 1-0 win over Brentford at St James’ Park on Saturday with Ghodoussi and Reuben in attendance. Staveley had been in San Fransisco in the United States for work ahead of the Premier League fixture.

And ahead of the match at the San Siro on Tuesday night, Ghodoussi confirmed his arrival in Milan with the tweet: “Good morning Milan.”

Watch now on Shots!, Newcastle United’s Road to Europe - our latest exclusive video feature

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle supporters have been making the most of their first European away day in over a decade. Supporters have lined the Naviglio Grande canal district with club flags draped over the Iron Bridge and along the canal.