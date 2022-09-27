Newcastle United co-owners ‘consider’ surprise television appearance ahead of Fulham match

Mehrdad Ghodoussi issued a somewhat tongue in cheek response to the tweet, asking fellow Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben if he was ‘up for it’.

And it would appear two slots may have already been ‘filled’ by members of the club’s hierarchy.

Reuben responded to Ghodoussi’s tweet by stating: “Of course - but I don’t want to embarrass you.”

Ghodoussi replied: “Are you still fantasising about that nutmeg?” Referencing when Reuben nutmegged him on the St James’s Park pitch following Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last season.

It would be some surprise if we were to actually see Reuben and Ghodoussi on Soccer AM this Saturday. But the studio is just a stone’s throw away from Craven Cottage where Newcastle are in Premier League action against Fulham that same day (3pm kick-off).