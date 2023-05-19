Newcastle host Leicester in their final home match of the 2022-23 campaign (8pm kick-off) in what could be cause for celebration. The Magpies are just one win away from securing a top four finish and Champions Leaguefootball.

Victory for Newcastle could also relegate Leicester on Monday evening should results go against The Foxes over the weekend. One game Magpies fans will be paying attention to is Liverpool’s home match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Should Liverpool lose, Newcastle will be guaranteed a top four finish. But the Reds have won each of their last seven games in the Premier League heading into their final two matches.

Last season, the Newcastle co-owners took to the pitch to mark the final home game of the 2021-22 season against Arsenal. Ghodoussi, Reuben, Amanda Staveley and former director Majed Al Sorour all celebrated the 2-0 win with the players as United survived relegation.

Monday night could potentially be an even more positive cause for celebration should Newcastle win and secure Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

To mark the occasion, one Newcastle fan suggested on social media that Reuben and Ghodoussi take part in the half-time shoot-out competition on the pitch hosted by Justin Lockwood.

And the Newcastle ownership pair quickly got involved as Reuben retweeted the supporter’s tweet, tagging Ghodoussi who replied: “Let’s do this @JamieReuben.”