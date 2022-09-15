News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United coach handed touchline ban

A Newcastle United coach has been handed a one-game touchline ban following a melee at Anfield last month.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:31 pm

There was a clash between the benches after Liverpool scored a controversial 98th-minute winner. And Daniel Hodges, the club’s head of performance, has been banned, fine and warned about his future conduct along with Liverpool coach John Achterberg.

A Football Association statement read: “Coaches from Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC have been banned, fined and warned for breaching FA Rule E3 during their Premier League game on Wednesday 31 August 2022.

The Liverpool bench celebrate the club's 98th-minute winner against Newcastle United at Anfield last month.

"John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges both admitted that their behaviour during the 98th minute was improper, and the Liverpool FC coach also accepted that he used abusive and insulting gestures.

An independent Regulatory Commission has fined the Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC coaches £7,000 and £6,000 respectively, banned them from the touchline for one fixture, and warned them as to their future conduct."

