Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's message after boos from Liverpool fans

Eddie Howe hopes the boos at Anfield for his Newcastle United team were a sign of things to come.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:36 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:37 am

Howe and his players were booed by Liverpool fans as they left the pitch after last night’s 2-1 defeat. Home supporters were unhappy with what they felt were time-wasting tactics used by Newcastle.

Liverpool’s winner, scored by Fabio Carvalho, was scored in the eighth minute of added time – even though the fourth official signalled only five minutes of injury time.

“My ideal is that we’re booed off every week when we go to away grounds, because you don’t want to be popular,” said Howe, who wouldn't be drawn on the extra time added on by referee Andre Marriner.

"We’re here to win, we’re here to compete – and we’ll do whatever it takes to try and win. I was proud of my players today from start to finish. That were absolutely no concerns on any part of our play that disappointed me.”

Howe was asked about accusations of time-wasting after the game.

United’s head coach said: “You have to consider and take into account we had a day’s less preparation. Our players have emptied their tanks in every game.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton stretches after a challenge.

"You look back to the Wolves game (on Sunday, which ended 1-1 on). We gave everything in that match. There was some fatigue, a couple of players going down with cramp.

"It has to be expected with the physical effort they’ve given today. There was no gamesmanship, that was just how the players were feeling at that moment.”

