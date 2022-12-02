Alexander Isak arrived at Newcastle from Real Sociedad for a club record deal in the summer for a fee worth up to £63million. The Swedish striker scored twice in his first three matches for the club before being ruled out until after the World Cup break with a thigh injury.

Since Isak’s injury, Newcastle have surged up the Premier League table with 22 points from their last 24 available, taking them up to third.

As it stands, the 23-year-old is set to travel with the Magpies squad to Saudi Arabia next week and will be available for the return to competitive action against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on December 21. Isak’s last game for Newcastle came against The Cherries in the Premier League as he scored an equaliser from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (R) applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

And Newcastle academy manager Steve Harper believes Isak’s under the radar presence since signing for the club further signifies just how good the club’s start to the season has been.

“We spent £63million on a striker that we're not even talking about because he's had a niggly injury which is a statement in itself,” Harper said during an NUST talk. “We're talking about steps along the road on this journey and yes we've got England's probably second-choice number nine [Callum Wilson], [Kieran] Trippier but we've also spent £63million on a centre forward.