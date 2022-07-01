The players will join the club on a full-time basis in July after leaving school. Johnny Emerson – who has already played for the club’s Under-23 side – has signed up along with Lewis Miley, younger brother of Jamie.

Twins Rory and Harry Powell, Josh Donaldson, Dylan Charlton, Scott Bailey, Darren Palmer and Carter Milmore are also joining the club’s academy.

A club statement read: “Academy director Steve Harper welcomes the new under-17 scholars and looks forward to working with them and helping them develop over the next two years.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park.