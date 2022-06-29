However the ambitious club is also looking at recruiting younger players capable of breaking into the first-team squad.

And Dibling – who scored a first-half hat-trick in a 4-2 win for Southampton's Under-23 team at St James's Park in April – is admired on Tyneside.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder also impressed Newcastle playing for Southampton’s Under-18s and Under-16s last season, and a number of top Premier League clubs have been tracking his progress.

Dibling, an England Under-16 international, says it was a “buzz” to play and score at St James’s Park in the Premier League 2 fixture. His goals, scored past Mark Gillespie, were almost identical.

Speaking at the time to Southampton’s website, Dibling said: "Yeah, it was good. A hat-trick in the first half, I've never done that before. The fans were good, considering there weren't that many.

"It was a real buzz, and it was nice to play in a stadium like this. All the (goals were the) same. That's what I do most, pick it up and drive, have a bang – and hopefully it goes in.

Tyler Dibling playing for England's Under-16s in February.

"I like to have the ball, dribble, beat a couple of people – and get my shot off. Sometimes I pass it, but I just shot there.”

Dibling was also asked about his ambitions for the 2022/23 campaign, and, tellingly, he said: “Maybe make it into the first team, and maybe make my debut soon, but to just be in with that senior team more often."

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl included Dibling in his first-team squad for a Premier League game against Brentford last month.

"He was training with us in the week, and showed some good moves,” said Hassenhuttl.