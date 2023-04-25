Newcastle United confirm Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa ticket details
Newcastle United have confirmed the ticket details for their pre-season tour in America.
An exclusive pre-sale window for Newcastle supporters is now open before they go on general sale from 3pm BST on Wednesday, April 26. The Magpies face Premier League rivals Aston villa, Chelsea, and Brighton in the United States this July as part of the Premier League Summer Series ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
Newcastle are one of six Premier League sides taking part in the series with Brentford and Fulham also taking part.
Newcastle’s Premier League Summer Series schedule
Sunday, July 23 (7pm BST kick-off) at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday, July 26 (8:15pm BST kick-off) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Friday, July 28 (7:30pm BST kick-off) at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey
Ticket details are available via nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/exclusive-pre-sale-window-opens-for-premier-league-summer-series-tickets/ and Ticketmaster.