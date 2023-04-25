News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United confirm Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa ticket details

Newcastle United have confirmed the ticket details for their pre-season tour in America.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST

An exclusive pre-sale window for Newcastle supporters is now open before they go on general sale from 3pm BST on Wednesday, April 26. The Magpies face Premier League rivals Aston villa, Chelsea, and Brighton in the United States this July as part of the Premier League Summer Series ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle are one of six Premier League sides taking part in the series with Brentford and Fulham also taking part.

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium where Newcastle United place Chelsea this summer. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium where Newcastle United place Chelsea this summer. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Newcastle’s Premier League Summer Series schedule

Newcastle United v Aston Villaticketmaster.com/event/02005E8BCD255105

Sunday, July 23 (7pm BST kick-off) at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Chelsea v Newcastle Unitedticketmaster.com/event/0E005E8EA30227D4

Wednesday, July 26 (8:15pm BST kick-off) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle Unitedticketmaster.com/event/00005E93E95360D1

Friday, July 28 (7:30pm BST kick-off) at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

Ticket details are available via nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/exclusive-pre-sale-window-opens-for-premier-league-summer-series-tickets/ and Ticketmaster.

