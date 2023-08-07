Newcastle United confirm Brighton swoop after ‘integral’ former Liverpool man leaves

Jordan Tribe has joined from Brighton & Hove Albion to become Newcastle’s new first-team analyst heading into the new season. Tribe replaces Mark Leyland, who left his role at the end of the 2022-23 season to become head of coaching methodology at City Football Group.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe described Leyland as playing ‘a huge part’ in the club’s success last season.

“He’s one of a number of people behind the scenes that have put a tireless amount of work in to try and improve the team. We love him to bits and he’s been an integral part of our team,” Howe said.

The Magpies boss worked with Leyland previously at Burnley before he left Liverpool to join Newcastle in December 2021, shortly after Howe joined the club.

Following the Sela Cup win at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, Howe confirmed the appointment of Tribe as Leyland’s replacement.

Tribe has spent the past five years as Brighton’s senior first-team performance analyst having previously worked in various other analyst roles at the club after initially joining on a work placement 11 years ago. Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is familiar with the performance analyst from his time at the Amex.

Tribe’s role will involve delivering ‘a wide variety of performance analysis services within the first-team environment,’ as per Newcastle’s job description, with a key focus on set plays.

Following the 4-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday, Howe was asked whether to expect a ‘different’ Newcastle in the coming season which gets under way at home to Aston Villa on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

“It will be the same Newcastle but I want an improvement and I want to tweak things continually to improve,” Howe said. “It won’t be radically different - I don’t think it can be. Why would we deviate too much from what’s worked?

“But if you’re absolutely the same, I think you go backwards.

“We will always try and innovate and bring new ideas to the team - whatever that is, whatever phase of play that is. We are well-aware that the game moves on very quickly.”