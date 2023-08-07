Livramento was left out of the Southampton squad for their season opener at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night as he travelled up to Newcastle to finalise a move. The 20-year-old right-back was in attendance at St James’ Park during The Magpies’ 2-0 Sela Cup win against Fiorentina.

After undergoing his medical over the weekend, Sky Sports have now reported that the tests are complete and the player is now set to join the club ahead of the Premier League season opener against Aston Villa as expected.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked for an update on Livramento following the Sela Cup success over the weekend but was intentionally coy about the imminent incoming.

“I honestly have no idea [about Livramento] as we have been preparing for the two games,” he said. “I’ve heard little snippets but I believe it’s not done.

When asked whether Livramento could sign and be available for Newcastle’s match against Aston Villa on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off), Howe replied: “Hopefully, fingers crossed.”

Livramento played just twice for Southampton in the Premier League last season after picking up an serious ACL injury in April 2022. He will provide right-back competition for Kieran Trippier following Harrison Ashby’s loan move to Swansea City, which was confirmed on Friday.