Newcastle’s match against Arsenal at St James’ Park on Saturday, November 4 has had its kick-off time pushed back from 3pm to 5:30pm following selection for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Magpies’ following match away to AFC Bournemouth, the longest away trip in the Premier League, on Saturday, November 11 has also been pushed back to 5:30pm kick-off for the same reason. It is the second successive season Newcastle’s away match at Bournemouth has been pushed back to an evening kick-off as a result of being selected for live television broadcast.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

In between the Arsenal and Bournemouth matches, Newcastle face a Champions League group stage trip to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, November 7 (8pm kick-off).

The latest kick-off changes will leave Newcastlesupporters longing for a traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off. Newcastle have had just one 3pm kick-off in 2023 which was a 2-1 away win at Brentford back in April.

But Newcastle will play their second 3pm kick-off of the year later this month as they host Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday, September 30. It will be the club’s first 3pm kick-off at home since the 0-0 draw with Leeds United on New Year’s Eve.