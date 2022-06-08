The Castore-made black and white shirt, which will “honour” the club’s 130-year history”, is now available for pre-order from the club’s online store.

United describe the shirt as a “classic black and white jersey that is inspired by the past and built for the future”. It is made with a “blend of high-stretch fabrics, cut to enhance performance”, according to the club, which finished 11th in the Premier League last season.

The kit is modelled by Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier along with Newcastle United Women players Olivia Watt and Katie Barker in a promotional photograph.

Significantly, the shirt again bears the name of longstanding sponsor FUN88. Images of sponsorless shirts which were leaked on social media came amid speculation about a new main sponsor partner in the wake of last year’s takeover by an ambitious consortium led by Amanda Staveley.

United’s new owners are looking to increase commercial revenues. However, the club, which is now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, signed what was described as a “new long-term commercial agreement" with FUN88 two years ago, when Mike Ashley was owner.

And the shirt release appears to confirm that the partnership with the online gambling firm, which has sponsored the club since 2017, will continue for another season.

The government has drafted legislation to ban gambling sponsors from football shirts following a recommendation from a House of Lords select committee in 2020. The proposed ban will not be in place for the 2022/23 campaign.