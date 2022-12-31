Newcastle United confirm coach departure after 14 months
Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of Under-21s lead player development coach Elliott Dickman.
Dickman was appointed at Newcastle last October, just after the club was taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Magpies will look to confirm a new lead player development coach in due course with head of coach development Neil Winskill overseeing Under-21s training in the meantime.
United’s academy has seen several changes since last year’s takeover with Graeme Carrick appointed as the Under-18s coach in August along with assistant Chris Moore. Former Under-18s coach Peter Ramage moved to assist Shola Ameobi as loan player coordinator.
Dickman led Newcastle’s second string side to an eighth place finish out of 14 in the Premier League 2 Division 2 and a Northumberland Senior Cup final defeat to Blyth Spartans last season. He leaves Newcastle with the Under-21s side sitting sixth in the table.