Dickman was appointed at Newcastle last October, just after the club was taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Magpies will look to confirm a new lead player development coach in due course with head of coach development Neil Winskill overseeing Under-21s training in the meantime.

United’s academy has seen several changes since last year’s takeover with Graeme Carrick appointed as the Under-18s coach in August along with assistant Chris Moore. Former Under-18s coach Peter Ramage moved to assist Shola Ameobi as loan player coordinator.

Elliot Dickman, Head Coach of Newcastle United U21 looks on prior to the Papa John's Trophy match between Barnsley and Newcastle United U21 at Oakwell Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)