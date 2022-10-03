The Dutch midfielder had struggled at Man United following his £40million arrival from Ajax in 2020 but was set to be given a fresh start under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Van de Beek enjoyed a successful spell at Ajax under Ten Hag but has been limited to just 19 minutes of competitive football for the Red Devils so far this season.

It is now being claimed that Van de Beek’s time at the club could be coming to an end with Ten Hag deeming the 25-year-old surplus to requirements.

Donny van der Beek of Manchester United in action during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on August 07, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Back in January 2022, Van de Beek was a loan transfer target of Newcastle United seeing first-team opportunities limited at Manchester United.

But the midfielder turned down the chance to move to Tyneside temporarily given The Magpies’ perilous position in the Premier League table at the time.

Van de Beek instead opted to join Everton, who somewhat ironically would get dragged into a relegation battle while Newcastle comfortably moved clear of the bottom three.

By the end of the season, Newcastle finished 11th, 10 points clear of Everton, who secured their safety in the penultimate game of the season. Van de Beek played seven times for The Toffees, scoring once before returning to his parent club at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.