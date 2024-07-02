Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed that youngsters Kyle Crossley and Cameron Ferguson have left the club.

The pair have left to join South Shields and Inverness Caledonian Thistle on permanent transfers. Neither player made a senior appearance during their time at Newcastle United, although Crossley was a regular in the Under-21 side under Ben Dawson.

Crossley moves to South Shields to reunite with former coach Elliott Dickman at the 1st Cloud Arena and will feature alongside fellow former Magpies academy player Dylan Stephenson for the Mariners. Speaking about his move to South Shields, Crossley said: "It's local to me and it was a very easy decision.

“Working with Elliott before made it a lot easier of a decision and I know a couple of the lads here. I've been on the phone to Elliott quite a lot this week about the plans, what he wants to do, and I've come here to enjoy it.”

Crossley joined Newcastle United from Morecambe in 2020 and has scored ten goals in 23 Premier League 2 appearances for the Under-21’s - including a brace against Sunderland at the Academy of Light back in March - one that helped his side secure an unlikely 3-2 win against a strong Black Cats side which included six first-team players.