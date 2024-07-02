Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yankuba Minteh’s agent has reacted to the £33million transfer from Newcastle United to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton broke their club transfer record to sign the 19-year-old winger from Newcastle. Minteh joined Newcastle from Odense last summer for less than £7million before enjoying a successful loan spell at Feyenoord during the 2023-24 campaign.

The Gambia international becomes Newcastle’s third most expensive player sale despite not playing a game for the club. The transfer, along with that of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, was crucial in helping Newcastle avoid a points deduction and continue to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Minteh joins Brighton on the back of a breakthrough season in which he scored 14 goals for club and country, including one in the Champions League for Feyenoord.

And Minteh’s agent, Bakary Bojang, took to Instagram to express pride in his client for securing a ‘historical’ move for Gambian football.