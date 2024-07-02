Champions League goalscorer's agent issues statement after club record transfer agreed with Newcastle United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton broke their club transfer record to sign the 19-year-old winger from Newcastle. Minteh joined Newcastle from Odense last summer for less than £7million before enjoying a successful loan spell at Feyenoord during the 2023-24 campaign.
The Gambia international becomes Newcastle’s third most expensive player sale despite not playing a game for the club. The transfer, along with that of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, was crucial in helping Newcastle avoid a points deduction and continue to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.
Minteh joins Brighton on the back of a breakthrough season in which he scored 14 goals for club and country, including one in the Champions League for Feyenoord.
And Minteh’s agent, Bakary Bojang, took to Instagram to express pride in his client for securing a ‘historical’ move for Gambian football.
Bojang posted an image of himself and Minteh at Brighton with the caption: “A big congratulations to Yankuba and everyone who has contributed to his development and journey to reach here. “I am super proud of you, and I know everyone else is. You have grown so much as a player and a man. I have never doubted that you will make it on the highest level. “You are involved in a record signing deal in your new club, once again. This is also a historical milestone for Gambian football as you are the most valuable player ever. “I am super proud.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.