Newcastle were understood to be close to agreeing a £25million plus £5million add-ons deal for the 20-year-old forward before a deal stalled.

The Magpies turned their attention to bringing in Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a club record £60million fee which ultimately left the Joao Pedro transfer in limbo despite the framework of a deal being in place.

Joao Pedro of Watford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on August 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Brazilian has also attracted interest from Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Everton, who have also approached Watford.

But The Hornets are understood to be unwilling to sell the young forward so late in the window and intend to keep him at Vicarage Road following his positive start to the Championship season.

Watford donned their Centenary black and white stripe shirt as they secured a late 2-1 win against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night with Joao Pedro named man of the match.

The player was understood to be keen on a return to the Premier League with Newcastle but now any potential deal will have to wait until at least January should The Magpies look to revisit it.

On deadline day, Joao Pedro took to social media to confirm his stay at the Championship club: “I’m very happy here. I love being at Watford and I want to do more with them.