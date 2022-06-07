The Canaries have an obligation to make the loan move permanent should Hayden meet specific ‘performance-related criteria’ during the 2022-23 Championship campaign.

Norwich were relegated from the Premier League last season and will be hoping to make yet another immediate return to the top flight having won the Championship in each of the last two seasons they have competed in the division.

After making 14 Premier League appearances in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign, Hayden spent the second half of the season recovering from a serious knee injury and only returned to full training with the first team in April.

Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

As a result of his injury, he was left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad following the January transfer window.

Hayden’s last season in the Championship was his first at Newcastle as he helped The Magpies win the league title and secure promotion to the Premier League.

Over six seasons at Newcastle, Hayden has amassed 171 first team appearances and scored seven goals.

While he remains under contract at St James’s Park until 2026, he may well have already played his last game for the club.

Following the end of the season, Hayden hinted at a potential move by thanking fans for ‘the last 6 years’.

“Another season completed. Started poorly, ended on (fire),” he tweeted. “Takeover (done), future is bright for this great club. Personally my toughest in pro football but everything happens for a reason. Thank you for your incredible support this season and over the last 6 years.”

