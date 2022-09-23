Newcastle United confirm key commercial partnership
Newcastle United have confirmed that its commercial partnership with tyre manufacturers Tomket Tyres has been renewed for the 2022-23 season.
On the partnership renewal, Newcastle’s head of commercial, Dale Aitchison told the club website: "To renew our partnership with Tomket Tyres is excellent news. They are a business who share our values of supporting the local community through a number of initiatives.
Read More
"Tomket's partnership with the Club will benefit our supporters through their special offers during the season, which is great news as we look to build our family of partners, putting fans front and foremost.
Most Popular
"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Tomket Tyres."
Tomket Tyres managing director Nathan Gould-Martin added: "Newcastle United have been a centre point of our global Sponsorship portfolio. Our presence with the club has allowed us to embed Tomket responsively both in the UK and Globally.
"We look forward to rewarding fans and welcoming our partners from across the world to St. James' Park for the 22/23 season."