Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Less than a year ago, Miley signed his first professional contract at Newcastle which ran until the summer of 2025. A few weeks later he became the club's youngest ever Premier League player as he came off the bench against Chelsea to make his debut.

The 17-year-old has been a regular in Eddie Howe's first-team this season with several injuries seeing the youngster regularly named in the starting line-up. Since his debut, Miley has also become Newcastle's youngest Premier League goalscorer with his strike against Fulham last month as well as the youngest player to register a Champions League assist for an English club as he set-up Joelinton against AC Milan.

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Following his new deal, Miley told nufc.co.uk: "It's a really proud moment for me and my family to sign another professional contract with my boyhood club. I couldn't be prouder.

"Hopefully I can continue to do well over the next few years, and I can keep improving my performance and getting better as a player.

"It's a real joy playing in front of the fans, especially to hear them chanting my name. Their support means so much to me and my family, and I'm looking forward to the future."

Miley has now made 17 appearances for Newcastle's first-team this season, scoring once. He is set to be named in the starting line-up for Tuesday night's trip to Aston Villa (8:15pm kick-off) with Newcastle still short of midfield options.

But Howe admitted he wants to be 'careful' with Miley moving forward.

"[The injury situation is] putting a high demand on Lewis," said the Newcastle head coach. "I don’t really want to be in a position where I have to pick him every week and with his age I have got to be careful with how much load I expose him to is always in the back of my mind."

Howe said on Miley's new deal: "Lewis is an exceptional young talent and has all the attributes to be a huge part of Newcastle United's journey, both now and for many years to come.

