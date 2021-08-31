Newcastle United confirm loan signing of Santos Laguna striker Santiago Munoz
Newcastle United have confirmed their first signing of deadline day with striker Santiago Munoz joining from Santos Laguna.
Newcastle United have confirmed that they have signed striker Santiago Munoz from Mexican-side Santos Laguna on an 18-month loan deal.
Munoz has been linked with a move to Newcastle all summer and has finally joined the set-up at St James’s Park on deadline day.
However, being just 19 years old, it isn’t expected that Munoz will be thrown straight into the first-team picture, instead, he will likely feature for the under 23 side in order to acclimatise to English football.
The 18-month loan deal should give Newcastle enough time to make a judgement on Munoz as they will also have an option to buy the player, should Munoz impress during his time on Tyneside.
Many will hope Munoz can follow in the footsteps, albeit fictional, of Santiago Munez, the striker who joined United in the Goal! film series.