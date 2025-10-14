Newcastle United have confirmed a new training ground for its women’s team as a decision regarding a new state-of-the-art training centre looms.

Newcastle United Women have relocated to a new training ground closer to the club’s Darsley Park training base.

The Lady Magpies, who compete in the Women’s Super League 2, have progressed significantly since the 2021 PIF-led takeover of Newcastle United. The women’s team was brought back under the full ownership of Newcastle United in 2022 and became a full-time professional outfit the following year.

That has seen Newcastle’s women’s team secure successive promotions from the fourth tier to the second tier.

Having previously partnered with Northumbria University prior to coming back under the club’s ownership, Newcastle United Women have now partnered with Newcastle University as part of their training ground relocation.

Becky Langley’s side, as well as the women’s academy teams, have relocated from training at Bullocksteads Sports Ground and nearby Kingston Park to Newcastle University’s Cochrane Park sports facility.

The new women’s training base is located around the corner, less than a mile from Newcastle United's academy and just a five-minute drive from the first team’s Darsley Park training centre.

Newcastle United statement confirms new training base for women’s teams

Cochrane Park has geographical advantages but also advantages in terms of facilities following a £5.2million rennovation back in 2019.

A statement released by Newcastle United read: “Newcastle United Women have secured a new training base as part of Newcastle University’s Cochrane Park sports facility, bringing the women’s team closer geographically to the men’s and academy’s current training facilities.

“The club has secured its own dedicated training, medical and player care spaces at Cochrane Park. This includes exclusive access to three designated grass training pitches, that have been uplifted and maintained by our dedicated grounds staff, while also investing in a high-performance gym and recovery facilities.

“The site will also provide office space for staff, as well as a player lounge, analysis room, and a purpose-built kitchen, including a dedicated team of chefs.

“Cochrane Park underwent a £5.2m transformation in 2019, including new grass and artificial pitches, refurbishment and extension of its historic 1930s pavilion.

“This renovation gives it the opportunity to be the home of our Women ’s Under-21s and Under-16s sides following the move to become a Category One Professional Game Academy in the summer.”

Newcastle United’s director of women’s football, Grace Williams, said: “We are really pleased to have secured a new training base at Cochrane Park that gives us the opportunity to create our own elite facilities that we need to continue our progression on and off the pitch.

“This is an exciting step forward for the club and I would like to thank Newcastle University for their support throughout and we are excited to continue working with them.”

Newcastle United planning major training ground decision

The relocation of the women’s teams comes amid plans for a new state-of-the-art training facility to be built by the club.

PIF are understood to have approved a £200million budget for a new facility to be built with potential sites already under consideration.

According to Daily Mail, the club’s favoured location is land eight miles north of Newcastle city centre in Seaton Burn. Newcastle chiefs have reportedly visited land near the Seaton Burn interchange off the A19 and A1 but a decision is still yet to be made.

Newcastle will partner with world-leading architects Populous to design the new training ground. Newcastle’s training complex plans will aim to include a small purpose-built stadium on-site to be used as a permanent home for the academy and women’s teams.

Newcastle Women currently play at the Gateshead International Stadium outside of the city but are able to organise matches at St James’ Park for high-profile matches when its not in use by the men’s side.

On November 16, Newcastle hosts Sunderland Women at St James’ Park as they look to break last season’s 38,502 attendance record in the women’s second tier.