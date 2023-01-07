News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United confirm new signing

Newcastle United Women have strengthened their promotion-chasing team with a new recruit.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club has signed striker Bianca Owens, who was previously with fellow FA Women's National League Division One North side Norton and Stockton Ancients Ladies.

Owens said: "It's very exciting. Everybody can see the direction the club wants to go in, and I'm just happy to have the chance to be a part of it. The ambition is what drew me to the club. After chatting with staff and understanding the direction the club’s heading, I knew I wanted to be here."

Manager Becky Langley said: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring Bianca in. She’s a prolific goalscorer, and has such confidence in front of goal. Attackers need a certain level of arrogance. They try, and sometimes it won't come off, but they have that ability to try it again. Bianca has that.”

Langley’s side, a point behind league leaders Durham Cestria, are away at Stockport County tomorrow.

Newcastle United Women manager Becky Langley applauds fans last season.