Newcastle re-acquired the land from developers earlier this year, renewing hope for a St James’ Park Stadium expansion. But in the meantime, plans of a fan zone have been put in place to rejuvenate the unused Strawberry Place land behind the Gallowgate Stand and St James’ Metro Station.

The club have confirmed that they have lodged an application with Newcastle City Council for a fan zone to be constructed in two phases to extend the site over a ground floor and first floor.

The fan zone is in partnership with STACK and Newcastle’s new main shirt sponsor Sela. STACK previously had a thriving location on the corner of Pilgrim Street in Newcastle city centre which has since been removed.

The fan zone will provide food, drink and entertainment options for supporters on matchdays at St James’ Park while also operating as a leisure destination ‘synonymous with the STACK brand’ which is built using repurposed shipping containers.

There will be a main seating plaza featuring a stage and big screen to broadcast Newcastle matches over the course of the season. The new fan zone will house six bars and 10 street food units.

The club hopes to have the fan zone open before the end of 2023 and will have an original lifespan of three years while the club explores potential uses for the site. The Strawberry Place area provides the club more ‘breathing room’ to potentially expand the Gallowgate Stand.

On the new project, Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales said: “Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week.