The four-part ‘We Are Newcastle United’ series will launch on Amazon Prime with the first episode airing on Friday, August 11. The series will run weekly with the fourth and final episode airing on Friday, September 1.

The series tells the inside-story of Newcastle’s expectation-defying 2022-23 season which culminated in qualification for the UEFA Champions League. It is narrated by Newcastle’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer and offers a ‘unique insight into the club’s ongoing evolution under head coach Eddie Howe, offering exclusive access to the club’s decision makers and following the Magpies’ ongoing 2022-23 season from close quarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trailer features clips of Eddie Howe’s squad behind the scenes as well as insight from co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Jamie Reuben and Yasir Al-Rumayyan. There is also a look into some of the player’s lives away from St James’ Park and the training ground.

Newcastle ended up finishing fourth in the Premier League and securing Champions League qualification for the first time in over 20 years while also reaching a major cup final for the first time since 1999.