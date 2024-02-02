Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed a post deadline day transfer with young defender Charlie Wiggett leaving the club.

The 21-year-old has left Newcastle to join Ireland Premier Division side Sligo Rovers on a permanent basis. The Irish transfer window remains open until February 22nd.

It's another low key departure confirmed by Newcastle over the past month. United's only first-team departure confirmed during the winter transfer window was Javier Manquillo, who had not made a first-team appearance since last season.

Under-21s players Remi Savage and Josh Scott completed permanent transfers to Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Queen's Park respectively. Cameron Ferguson was also released following the end of his loan spell at Forfar Athletic.

Newcastle also loaned out a few players with Isaac Hayden joining Queens Park Rangers, Dylan Stephenson joining South Shields and Michael Ndiweni joining Annan Athletic on a temporary basis.

While Newcastle have managed to get players off their wage bill over the past month, their January business has not seen the club recoup any transfer funds with all permanent deals being on a free transfer. Wiggett joined Newcastle from Chelsea in 2021 and went on to make a first-team appearance for The Magpies in a 3-2 friendly win at Gateshead in July 2023.

