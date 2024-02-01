Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has celebrated two-years at the club.

The 26-year-old joined Newcastle from Lyon for £40million late in the January 2022 transfer window with the club looking to fight off relegation. Despite having to be patient for his opportunity in the side, Guimaraes played a key role in helping The Magpies secure survival with relative ease in the end.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then stepped things up along with his team-mates in his first full season as the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years. While this season has proven more difficult for United and Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from the club, the Brazilian was keen to express his happiness on Tyneside.

Guimaraes agreed a new contract earlier this season which runs until the summer of 2028. To celebrate his two-year anniversary at Newcastle, the midfielder helped Eddie Howe's side claim an impressive 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

After the match, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post photos of himself in action during the game along with the caption: "Two happy years in this team, with a very important win! Thank you for everything, @nufc fans. I’m happy here!3️⃣9️⃣🖤🤍." Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi responded to Guimaraes' heartfelt post with a reminder of their first conversation together via Zoom.

Ghodoussi commented: "Remember that first zoom? 😉😘❤️."

It was then that Newcastle's ownership group were able to convince Guimaraes to join the project at Newcastle despite the club sitting in the relegation zone. Reflecting on the conversation, Guimaraes said shortly after his arrival: “They were very up front and honest about it. They didn’t disguise that the main objective and challenge was remaining in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, in the seasons coming, the objective is to be in the Champions League – and eventually to win the Champions League.

“I believe in the project. I believe in everything they spoke to me about, and I’m really happy to be a part of this project.”