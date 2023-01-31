Shelvey leaves Newcastle after a seven-year stint at the club which saw him make over 200 appearances. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Forest.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s contract at St James’s Park was set to expire unless he started two more first-team matches for the club. Shelvey is currently sidelined with a calf injury and has not started a Premier League game so far this season due to injury.

Newcastle United Manager, Eddie Howe gives Jonjo Shelvey instructions from the side lines during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on December 20, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite his injury, Shelvey passed his medical at Nottingham Forest and completed a permanent transfer. He is understood to be close to returning to action.

Head coach Eddie Howe described Shelvey as a valuable member of his squad at Newcastle but accepted that he couldn’t ignore the player’s wishes to leave and play regular first-team football.

Shelvey follows Chris Wood as Newcastle’s second senior departure this month, with both joining Nottingham Forest. It was also the second deadline day deal involving Newcastle after Harrison Ashby’s £3million move from West Ham United was confirmed in the morning.

The Magpies are still expected to confirm at least one more outgoing before the 11pm transfer deadline with goalkeeper Karl Darlow set to join Hull City on loan until the end of the season. The 32-year-old has already agreed a move which is expected to be confirmed after Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park.