Newcastle United side confirm two new signings as midfielder and defender join

Newcastle Women have announced the signings of midfielder Cara Milne-Redhead and defender Charlyann Pizzarello. Milne-Redhead, 20, previously played for Coventry United Women in the FA Women’s Championship while Pizzarello, 25, arrives from second-tier side Lewes Women.

After signing for The Lady Magpies, Milne-Readhead told the club website: "I'm really excited to join Newcastle United. It's an unbelievable club and I've been extremely impressed with both the professionalism and the ambition that everyone associated with the club has shown.

The two teams enter the field to a packed East Stand, part of a 22,000 crowd before the FA Women's National League Division One North match between Newcastle United Women and Alnwick Town Ladies at St James' Park on May 01, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Since my first meeting with Becky [Langley, head coach], I have been made to feel at home and I'm really excited to kick on and help the team get promoted.

"I aim to be able to bring my experience from the FA Championship to help get Newcastle to where they belong."

Pizzarello added: "I'm extremely grateful to be a part of Newcastle United. To get the opportunity to fight alongside the team in reaching the top of the table at the end of the season is amazing. I can't wait to get started."

Both signings are subject to confirmation from the Football Association. Following Newcastle United’s takeover in October 2021, the women’s side has received plenty of attention after officially merging with the club and hosting two matches at St James’s Park.