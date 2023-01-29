The 21-year-old winger joins Newcastle for a reported £40million plus add-ons after submitting a transfer request to leave Everton. Gordon has made 16 appearances for The Toffees in the Premier League this season, scoring three times.

After signing for United, Gordon told the club website: “Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me. I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like it's a really big step. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

Anthony Gordon of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on January 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The youngster becomes Newcastle’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Garang Kuol at the start of the month. Eddie Howe’s side are still hoping to complete at least one more signing before Tuesday’s deadline.

West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby is due on Tyneside for a medical after The Magpies agreed a £3million fee for the 21-year-old.

And the Newcastle head coach added: “I’m delighted to sign Anthony – he’s a top, top talent.

“I’m really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt.”

The Liverpool-born winger’s departure from Goodison Park ends an 11-year association with Everton as he progressed through the academy before breaking into the first-team set-up. Gordon played a key role in helping Everton survive in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals in 35 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He leaves the Toffees having made 78 first-team appearances, scoring seven goals.