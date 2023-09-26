Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle have agreed a ‘multi-year’ deal with BetMGM as an official club partner. BetMGM are an ‘iGaming’ and online sports betting brand new to the UK from MGM Resorts.

The partership will see BetMGM branding visible to match-goers and television audiences at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “We are delighted to be introducing BetMGM as an official club partner.

“BetMGM already has a significant presence in the city of Newcastle, with the company’s UK office here, so it is a business that understands the football club, its fanbase and the region.

“We are very pleased to be taking this step together and I’d like to welcome BetMGM to our growing family of partners.”

BetMGM UK director Sam Behar said: “Newcastle United’s re-entry into the world’s elite this season is a golden moment for the football club and its incredible fans.

“We are proud that the club has selected BetMGM as one of its betting partners for the upcoming season. With our launch in the UK, it is fantastic to have Newcastle United as part of our stable of Premier League partner clubs. The team’s ambition and drive perfectly align with our growth strategy and we can’t wait to get started.”