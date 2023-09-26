News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

‘Proud’ - Newcastle United confirm ‘significant’ multi-year deal to add to £25m boost

Newcastle United have announced a new commercial partnership deal.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle have agreed a ‘multi-year’ deal with BetMGM as an official club partner. BetMGM are an ‘iGaming’ and online sports betting brand new to the UK from MGM Resorts.

The partership will see BetMGM branding visible to match-goers and television audiences at St James’ Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “We are delighted to be introducing BetMGM as an official club partner.

Most Popular

“BetMGM already has a significant presence in the city of Newcastle, with the company’s UK office here, so it is a business that understands the football club, its fanbase and the region.

“We are very pleased to be taking this step together and I’d like to welcome BetMGM to our growing family of partners.”

BetMGM UK director Sam Behar said: “Newcastle United’s re-entry into the world’s elite this season is a golden moment for the football club and its incredible fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are proud that the club has selected BetMGM as one of its betting partners for the upcoming season. With our launch in the UK, it is fantastic to have Newcastle United as part of our stable of Premier League partner clubs. The team’s ambition and drive perfectly align with our growth strategy and we can’t wait to get started.”

The partnership with BetMGM is another boost for Newcastle on the commercial front. The club recently announced the ‘biggest deal in the history of the club’ with Adidas starting next season as well as a £25million per-season sponsorship deal with Sela over the summer.

Related topics:Newcastle