Newcastle host Man City at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) looking to continue their resurgent form that has seen Howe’s side keep three consecutive clean sheets.

The Magpies go into the game on the back of an 8-0 away win at Sheffield United on Sunday with Howe expected to rotate his squad amid a busy fixture schedule.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

City boss Guardiola has suggested he will be making significant changes to his side as he manages a number of injury concerns. Although Man City have won the Carabao Cup in five of the last eight seasons, Guardiola claimed he’s not going to waste his energy on the competition this season.

“Carabao Cup is perfect when you are in the beginning of the season because the games at the beginning of the season you have all the squad, deep squad, for the guys that don’t play regularly, they have to play the minutes,” said the Man City boss. “That’s perfect.”

City will be without Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, John Stones and the suspended Rodri for the match. Guardiola has also ruled out Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias.

“We have a lot of injuries,” Guardiola added. “I’m not going to waste one percent of energy for Carabao Cup, like Kyle Walker for example, like Ruben, who have played 90 minutes for the national team, 90 minutes, because they are exhausted already. And we cannot lose it.”

But Howe believes Guadiola will take the competition seriously this season despite the Spaniard’s pre-match comments.

“I haven’t seen them so you’re telling me about those comments,” said Howe in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “But I don’t believe that for a second.

“Because Pep is a manager who has won so much and he hasn’t done that without giving everything to every moment to try and achieve that success. I’ve no doubt we will see the best Manchester City tomorrow.”