The 20-year-old defender has joined National League North side Darlington in a bid to help strengthen their promotion charge. Brookwell has been a regular in Newcastle’s under-21s side since joining from Liverpool’s academy in 2020.

The versatile youngster has regularly captained United’s second string side and is capable of playing in midfield. He joins a Darlington side currently sitting third in the sixth tier table and looking to end their seven year stint in the division by earning promotion.

Brookwell could make his debut in Tuesday night’s match against Southport at Blackwell Meadows.

Niall Brookwell of Newcastle United U21 reacts during the Papa John's Trophy match between Barnsley and Newcastle United U21 at Oakwell Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Six January loan departures for Newcastle United confirmed – permanent departure to follow

He is Newcastle’s sixth loan departure so far this month after fellow youngsters Dan Langley, who joined Darlington’s rivals Spennymoor Town, Joe White who moved to Exeter City in League One, Garang Kuol joined Hearts shortly after signing for Newcastle, Dylan Stephenson also went north of the border to join Hamilton Academical while senior striker Chris Wood agreed to join Premier League side Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

Forest have an obligation to buy Wood for around £15million at the end of the season. And Steve Cooper’s business with Newcastle hasn’t ended there as they are also set to complete a permanent transfer for midfielder Jonjo Shelvey before Tuesday’s deadline.

Shelvey is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer and is yet to start a Premier League match for the club so far this season due to injury. He is set to sign a two-and-a-half year deal at Forest, ending his seven-year stay on Tyneside.

Former Forest goalkeeper Karl Darlow is also set to return to the Championship from Newcastle with Hull City agreeing a loan deal with the goalkeeper until the end of the season.

Further departures have also been suggested with Everton showing an interest in out-of-favour winger Ryan Fraser but nothing concrete has materialised so far.