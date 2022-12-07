Leading gaming company VOV – who are a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund owned Savvy Games Group – have entered into a ‘strategic collaboration’ with Newcastle in a bid to help the club grow its digital and e-sports presence.

Commenting on the new collaboration with VOV, Newcastle’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Working with VOV will allow us to engage with Newcastle United fans via the popularity of e-sports and gaming in Saudi Arabia.

“Our collaboration with VOV will provide an exciting platform for our fans to engage with. VOV will also lend their knowledge and expertise to the club in Saudi Arabia where we continue to expand the club’s fan base as one of the country’s most supported Premier League football clubs.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Saudi Arabia has a young, digitally engaged population and our collaboration with VOV will enhance our efforts to reach this important audience.”

Jerry Gamez, CEO of VOV, added: “This collaboration brings tremendous value to VOV and our partner, Newcastle United. There is much we can learn from each other in terms of creating innovative experiences to connect the worlds of football and gaming, in the spirit of growing and entertaining our respective

audiences.”

Newcastle have been very active on the commercial front so far this season. For the warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia, the club have formed commercial partnerships with two of the kingdom’s most recognisable government-owned companies in SAUDIA and STC.

Arab online retailer Noon.com, also partly-owned by PIF, are Newcastle’s sleeve sponsors for the 2022-23 season. The Magpies have also secured commercial deals with companies such as Monster Energy, Sportsbreaks.com, Parimatch, Tomket Tyres and Dr. Cinik for the 2022-23 campaign.

In addition, the club have negotiated an early exit from the deal with shirt sponsor FUN88. Newcastle will now be looking for a new main sponsor for the start of the 2023-24 season.